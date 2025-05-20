SINGAPORE, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sephora announced today an exclusive partnership with the iconic makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, celebrating 25 years of his artistry and deep roots tied to Sephora, where he began his beauty career. Focused on education and engagement, the collaboration will include co-created artistry content and unique in-person masterclasses, revolving around product innovation and beauty tips and tricks.

This new collaboration with Makeup By Mario, exclusive to Sephora, perfectly exemplifies Sephora's holistic approach to working with brands, building and helping them grow and scale globally through a cross-functional and collaborative partnership.

"More sophisticated and discerning than ever before, beauty consumers across Asia Pacific demand a high-quality and high-performance product as much as they seek out a deeper connection with brands that reflect their personal values," said Jenny Cheah,Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Oceania & India. "We are equally seeing an unveiling trend where consumers are gravitating towards greater artistry, constantly exploring ways to express their beauty, values and individualism through innovative makeup techniques. We're excited to collaborate with Makeup By Mario to create exclusive content and tutorials that will inspire our community of beauty enthusiasts across the region where everyone can celebrate their beauty."

Mario Dedivanovic was hired as one of the original cast members of the Sephora team and began his career as a fragrance consultant and greeter at Sephora in the Flatiron District, New York, USA. Mario discovered a passion for makeup artistry after his first day when a woman asked for his help selecting a lipstick. He began experimenting with makeup and training more formally in makeup artistry. Mario has continued to grow as an artist and master of his craft, becoming an internationally renowned makeup artist and launching his own brand "Makeup By Mario" in 2020.

"Sephora has been integral to my growth as a makeup artist and brand founder. I am so honored and proud to partner with Sephora to celebrate 25 years of artistry and 5 amazing years of Makeup By Mario. I look forward to sharing my signature techniques with the world and hope it inspires everyone to achieve my looks at home. My goal is for everyone to feel their most confident and enhance their natural beauty. Come with us as we look to innovate, educate, and inspire the future of beauty," commented Mario Dedivanovic, founder and CEO, Makeup By Mario.

INTERNATIONAL MASTERCLASS TOUR: BEYOND THE ARTISTRY

Mario Dedivanovic will be traveling across Sephora markets including the US, UK, and Germany to host an exclusive series of in-person Masterclasses. These events will bring together creators and Sephora clients from all over the world to experience Mario's signature artistry up close.

Each Masterclass will build upon the last, offering deeper insights into Mario's personal journey, professional techniques, and his vision for the future of beauty. Guests will gain firsthand access to his most coveted tips and tricks, while exploring the philosophy that defines his approach to makeup.

The tour kicks off on May 21st in Hamburg, Germany, celebrating the opening of Sephora's newest store. Next stop: London on June 9th, followed by a final Masterclass in the US this September.

