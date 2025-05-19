Despite rising global tariffs, K-food exports hit record highs as ministry strengthens proactive support for agri-exporters

South Korea’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs is taking meaningful steps to modernize the country’s agricultural sector and ensure its long-term sustainability. Led by its first female minister, Song Mi-ryung, the ministry has been focusing on three key transitions: digital innovation, generational change and the transformation of rural spaces.

“Food and livelihood are essential pillars of any society," Song said during an interview with The Korea Herald at the Agriculture Ministry's Seoul office on Thursday. "Because agriculture underpins both, I believe it is a sector we must prioritize and never neglect. I see agriculture becoming a competitive industry in the future — not just essential, but innovative. And I believe the countryside will be increasingly seen as a desirable and inspiring place.”

A year and five months into her term, the minister has made 297 field visits for 503 days, demonstrating a strong commitment to understanding and addressing the practical needs of farmers and rural communities.

A top priority for the ministry today is the digital transformation of agriculture, which goes hand in hand with generational change, according to Song.

New legislation took effect between July 2024 and January 2025, including the Smart Agriculture Act, Food Tech Act and Green Bio Act. These laws aim to support private sector participation and attract younger generations to farming. The ministry is also establishing green bio hubs and food tech research centers while easing regulations to allow for innovations such as vertical farms.

“Currently, only about 1 percent of the country’s farm managers are young people. (This is) a deeply concerning figure. To attract young talent, farming must evolve beyond the image of toiling under the sun, hoping for good weather,” Song said.

The ministry aims to cultivate 30,000 young agricultural leaders by expanding support for new farmers and increasing financial incentives. The monthly startup grant for young farmers currently stands at approximately 1.1 million won ($787), with the number of recipients rising from 4,000 in 2023 to 5,000 as of last year. In addition to financial aid, the ministry is offering smart farm rentals and entrepreneurship programs to help young people establish successful careers in agriculture.

“At first glance, it may seem that young people simply lack interest in rural life. But in reality, many are drawn to the idea of a slower, more fulfilling lifestyle, much like the one portrayed in the film 'Little Forest.' We've seen many cases where young people in Seoul take the brave step of relocating to the countryside to launch unique, independent businesses. Most importantly, they report a high level of satisfaction with the lifestyle.”

Song cited France’s “third spaces” project and Japan’s rural revitalization model as compelling examples. In Japan, she observed that young people formed nonprofit groups moving into rural areas, engaging in farming and food processing, and selling their products at urban “antenna shops.” These global models, Song emphasized, offer valuable benchmarks Korea can adapt to suit its unique context.

“In the future, people may work in the city for four days and spend the remaining three experiencing a different pace of life in the countryside. Rural areas will increasingly serve as spaces for lifestyle-oriented businesses. In this sense, the countryside is a ‘third space,’ not just urban or rural in the traditional sense, but also a new kind of environment that holds growing value for modern life.”

By 2029, the government aims to convert 35 percent of the nation’s 55,000 hectares of greenhouses into smart farms and introduce digital technologies to 20 percent of major field crop areas.

The ministry is also actively investing in research and development, including Korea’s first dedicated agricultural satellite, which is currently in the final stages of assembly and scheduled for launch via SpaceX next year. The satellite will collect crop growth data across the Korean Peninsula every three days. This high-resolution, real-time data will be integrated with climate information to produce accurate production forecasts.

“The technology will transform agricultural policy and operations by enabling scientific, data-driven decisions,” Song said. “I firmly believe this gathered data will not only enhance government policymaking but also create new business opportunities for private companies by enabling more accurate forecasts and strategic decisions in the global market.”

Song noted that while countries like the United States have already adopted similar technologies, Korea is positioning itself as a first mover. The satellite project represents a significant step forward in the digital transformation of Korean agriculture.

Meanwhile, Korea’s agricultural exports have reached record highs, with K-food plus exports totaling $13 billion last year and showing a 9.4 percent year-on-year increase as of April 2025. According to the ministry, K-food plus exports refers to agri-food products as well as products from industries with forward and backward links to agri-food. The ministry has worked to expand fresh produce exports, negotiate new quarantine agreements and promote Korean food products globally. Fresh food product exports reached $1.57 billion in 2024.

Internationally, the ministry is strengthening partnerships through initiatives such as the "K-Ricebelt," which shares high-yield rice cultivation technology with 14 African countries. Last year, Korea produced 3,562 tons of rice seeds for the project, exceeding its initial target.

The ministry is also promoting traditional Korean flavors, with exports of Korean sauces such as gochujang reaching a record $394 million in 2024. Korea’s jang-making culture has also been recognized by UNESCO.

Regarding the evolving policy landscape in the US under the second administration of US President Donald Trump, Song said the impact of baseline tariffs appears limited so far, based on current export data.

“In April alone, K-food exports recorded their highest monthly performance of the year, rising 12 percent year-on-year to $940 million. Exports to the US grew even more sharply, up 37 percent from the same period last year, reaching $170 million.”

She added that food is more than just a commodity — it is consumed as a form of culture. “Thanks to strong brand loyalty among younger consumers globally, we do not anticipate major obstacles to expanding K-food exports.”

On the topic of global tariffs, the minister emphasized the need for proactive, real-time support. “Providing timely and accurate information to agri-food exporters is essential, along with resolving on-the-ground challenges. To better address industry concerns, we’ve enhanced the US export support function of aT’s (Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation) Export Information Desk and launched reciprocal tariff response seminars.”

Sustainability and animal welfare are also key pillars of the ministry’s long-term agenda. Initiatives include expanding the use of livestock waste for renewable energy and strengthening systems to prevent livestock diseases. In a landmark policy shift, Korea enacted a ban on dog meat in February 2024. By early 2025, 40 percent of dog farms had shut down, and the ministry aims to close more than 60 percent — around 938 farms — by year’s end.

“The movement to end dog meat consumption gained momentum around the 1988 Seoul Olympics. As the country developed, social consensus grew to ban the practice, reflecting increased awareness of animal welfare. We believe this will also encourage progress in animal rights in countries where dog meat consumption continues,” Song said. She added that the government is aiming for a complete ban by 2027, positioning Korea as a global leader in animal welfare.

Sejong Bureau Chief Shin Yong-bae contributed to this report. -- Ed.