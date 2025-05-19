Main dancer of EXO begins new chapter with powerful performances, promise of more to come

Kai wrapped up the Seoul leg of his first-ever solo world tour under the banner of "Kaion," marking a significant career milestone.

Held at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Songpa-gu, Seoul, on Saturday and Sunday, the two performances drew over 9,000 fans combined. The two shows marked Kai’s first solo concerts since debuting with EXO 13 years ago and as a solo artist five years ago. It was also his first major performance since he was discharged in February from his mandatory military service, which he fulfilled through social service.

"Kaion" is a blend of “Kai,” “On,” and the Greek word “Aion,” meaning “eternity.” “It symbolizes the beginning of eternity for the Kai you see on stage,” he shared. “I want to continue performing with you forever.”

The concert followed a narrative of Kai discovering an unfamiliar version of himself, reflecting and ultimately transforming into a new self. Dressed in elegant red, he opened the show with “Sinner,” portraying an intense encounter with his reflection in the mirror, followed by powerful renditions of “Mmmh” and “Nothing on Me.”

EXO’s main dancer, Kai exhibited impeccable control and dynamics throughout the show. During the performance of “Slidin’,” the floor shifted into a slope, facilitating his sensual, smooth choreography.

Kai also made sure to honor his EXO roots with a medley dance of “My Lady,” “Baby Don’t Cry” and “Angel,” during which fans filled in the vocals with a singalong.

As the stage tilted like a turntable, the second part of the concert began — depicting Kai discovering his many selves. He performed across a range of genres, including “Peaches,” “Come In” and his new track, “Wait on Me.” Notably, he shared the stage with Bada, leader of dance crew Bebe, for captivating duet performances of “Vanilla” and “Adult Swim.”

In the final segment, dressed in stunning all-black leather, Kai brought the concert to its climax with sensual performances of “Confession,” “Domino” and “Rover.” Of the 23 songs performed, the only one performed without choreography was an encore performance of “Blue,” as Kai focused on presenting his strength in intensity.

“It’s been two years since I last stood on stage, and honestly, I was afraid. I wanted to show my best, but time was limited and there were many struggles,” Kai confessed during the finale. “But during those tough times, my fans gave me strength.”

He also hinted at a full return for EXO, saying, “Our youngest, Sehun, will soon be discharged. EXO’s military hiatus is coming to an end. Nothing can stop us now.”

Kai is set to continue his "Kaion" tour across 10 cities in Asia, including Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Macao, Indonesian capital Jakarta, Singapore, Taiwan capital Taipei, Manila in the Philippines, Bangkok, Yokohama in Japan and Hong Kong.