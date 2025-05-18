Pioneering virtual idol group to kick off 'Dash: Quantum Leap' tour after record-breaking success

Plave, the leading K-pop group in the virtual artist scene, is set to embark on its first Asia tour.

According to agency Vlast, Plave will kick off its "Dash: Quantum Leap" Asia tour with a concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul from Aug. 15 to 17. This will be their first performance since the "Hello, Asterum! Encore" held in Seoul in October 2024.

The KSPO Dome, which can accommodate over 10,000 people, is widely considered a benchmark of popularity and success for K-pop idol groups. Plave will be the first virtual idol group ever to perform on its stage.

Starting in Seoul, Plave will go on to perform in five other cities, Taipei on Aug. 23, Hong Kong on Oct. 1, Jakarta on Oct. 18, Bangkok on Oct. 25 and Tokyo on Nov. 1–2.

Debuting in 2023, Plave is a five-member virtual boy group consisting of Yejun, Noah, Bamby, Eunho and Hamin. They’ve quickly risen in popularity across Korea and Asia, becoming one of the most successful virtual idol acts in K-pop.

Using motion tracking and real-time rendering, the group translates the performers’ actual movements directly into their virtual characters. Unlike AI-generated virtual humans, Plave’s members perform live vocals and choreography at their concerts.

The group's third mini album "Caligo Pt.1," released in February, featured the main track “Dash,” which became the first song by a virtual idol group to enter Billboard’s Global 200 chart. The album also broke Melon records with its highest-ever 24-hour streaming numbers, making Plave the only artist to simultaneously join both the Billions Club and the Millions Album record categories within a day of release.

Plave is also set to expand its reach further with official Japanese debut single “Hide and Seek,” scheduled for release on June 16.