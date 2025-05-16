Kim Moon-soo, presidential candidate of the conservative People Power Party, on Friday vowed to relocate the National Assembly to Sejong as part of efforts to promote balanced development across the country’s rural provinces.

Sejong, located some 100 kilometers south of Seoul, was founded in 2007 as part of a national decentralization initiative under President Roh Moo-hyun. Kim pledged to fully transfer the Assembly to the city and to establish a branch of the presidential office there before his term ends.

Kim’s broader plan is to develop the entire Chungcheong region where Sejong is located. To this end, he aims to introduce a high-speed rail system to improve regional transportation and foster AI and biotechnology industries in the area. The promise came alongside another pledge to expand the nation's high-speed rail network.