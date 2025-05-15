Girl group aespa will likely be back next month with new music, local media reported Thursday.

According to the annual plan of the group's label, SM Entertainment, the upcoming release is likely to be a single album.

It will be about eight months since the aespa rolled out its fifth EP “Whiplash,” which was also its fifth consecutive million-selling album. The six-track EP landed atop iTunes Top Albums Chart in 17 regions and entered Billboard 200 at No. 50. The mini album's title track entered Spotify’s Top Songs Global chat at No. 53, and the English-language version was unveiled on stage at Billboard’s Women in Music 2025 award ceremony held in Los Angeles in March, where the quartet was named group of the year.

Aespa will also be joining the lineup for KCON LA 2025 in Los Angeles in August.