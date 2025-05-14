SK Group said Wednesday it has launched a special committee for cybersecurity innovation, led by Chey Chang-won, chair of the group's top decision-making body, the Supex Council. The move comes as a follow-up to the recent hacking incident involving SK Telecom.

The significance of the new committee, which will be the ninth subcommittee under the Supex Council, is underscored with Chey himself serving as chair. Yoon Poong-young, CEO of SK AX, formerly SK C&C, has been appointed vice chair and will oversee operations.

Designed as an independent expert body, the committee aims to preemptively detect and mitigate cybersecurity risks across SK’s affiliates while enhancing the group’s overall security capabilities.

Key affiliates including SK Inc., SK Innovation, SK hynix and SK Telecom, as well as business-to-consumer-oriented subsidiaries such as SK Networks, SK Broadband and SK Square, will participate.

To ensure neutrality and professional insight, SK Group has also enlisted several external cybersecurity experts from academia and industry.

The committee will work closely with cybersecurity officers from the Supex council and SK Inc. to form a cybersecurity innovation team. It will also coordinate with the chief information security officers and legal compliance teams of each affiliate to implement concrete, action-oriented measures.

The first major initiative will be a group-wide penetration test using real-world hacking techniques to identify and fix vulnerabilities. Leading cybersecurity firms, including those with accolades from global hacking competitions, have been selected to carry out the tests.

SK Telecom’s internal cybersecurity framework will also be revamped to meet global standards, with external validation included. Meanwhile, comprehensive consulting will be conducted across five key security pillars -- governance, identification, protection, detection and response -- for all affiliates.

Future efforts will also include strategic investments in next-generation technologies such as defending advanced persistent threats, industrial security and artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity.

"Through the launch of the committee, we aim to elevate the cybersecurity standards of all affiliates and earn greater trust from stakeholders," an SK Group official said. "Regular monthly meetings and technical task forces will ensure maximum execution and accountability."

Last week, SK Group Chair Chey Tae-won issued a public apology, pledging a full-scale review of the group’s cybersecurity systems and announcing the formation of a cybersecurity committee involving external experts to develop objective and neutral solutions.