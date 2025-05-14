South Korean workers spend the least amount of time working from home compared to other major countries, according to a new study.

Stanford University surveyed 16,000 university graduates across 40 countries to determine the average number of days worked from home between late 2024 and early 2025. The results were shared with The Economist, the UK-based business weekly.

According to the report, college-educated Canadians lead the world in remote work, averaging 1.9 days per week from home. They are followed by Britons (1.8 days) and Americans (1.6 days).

At the bottom of the list is South Korea, where respondents reported working just 0.5 hours per week from home. Japanese and Chinese graduates also showed low levels of remote work, averaging 0.7 and 0.6 hours, respectively.

The Economist said that the type of industries in each country, their experience of the pandemic, their wealth levels and whether a society tends toward “individualism” or “collectivism” are among the factors that can influence local cultures of remote work.