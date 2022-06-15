Diplomatic thaw needed to Korea-Japan military agreement back on track: experts

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (left) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Photos from Yonhap)

As South Korea’s new administration is ratcheting up efforts to bolster trilateral relations with the United States and Japan amid increasing threats from the North, Seoul’s foreign minister raised expectations for the normal operation of an intelligence-sharing pact with Tokyo.



But with the South Korea-Japan relationship standing at its lowest point due to the two countries’ differences on Japanese atrocities stretching back to its colonial occupation of Korea, diplomatic reconciliation should precede the revival of the General Security of Military Information Agreement, experts here say.



In his first bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said, “With regard to GSOMIA, we want GSOMIA to be normalized as soon as possible together with the improvement of the Korea-Japan relationship.”



Park added during a press conference held after his bilateral meeting with Blinken on Monday: “In order to deal with the threat from North Korea, we need to have policy coordination and a sharing of information between Korea, Japan and the United States.”



Direct channel for information exchange



The neighboring countries first forged the intelligence-sharing agreement in 2016, opening a channel for the direct exchange of military information for the first time. Before, they would each share essential security-related information through US authorities, their common ally.



Under the agreement, the two countries had exchanged dozens of pieces of information up to 2019. But after that point, their relationship hit rock bottom following Japan’s introduction of trade-curbing measures in an apparent retaliation against South Korea’s top court ordering a Japanese company to sell off its assets to provide compensation to Korean victims of wartime forced labor during the Japanese colonization period.



As a countermeasure to Tokyo’s trade sanctions, Seoul mulled the option of terminating GSOMIA, although it ultimately renewed the pact. Still, the dispute has affected information exchange between the two countries since.



Over Park’s remarks, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said the minister was referring to a general principle, and that it will continue communicating with the Japanese authorities.



South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (left) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a press conference following their bilateral meeting in Washington on Monday. (Yonhap)