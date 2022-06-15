[Market Eye] Samsung at crossroads as chip consortium buying Arm is in offing

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong appears at Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center to start his trip to European countries on June 7. (Yonhap)

Amid growing speculation that the world’s behemoth chipmakers are envisioning a game-changing consortium investing in United Kingdom-based chip design house Arm, all eyes are on whether South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics will join the team.



Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is now on a two-week trip to Europe, and is widely anticipated to be heading to the UK after Germany and the Netherlands. Once Lee’s visit to the UK is confirmed, Arm is speculated to be one of the likely destinations as part of a series of Lee’s closed-door meetings.



With over 100 trillion won ($77.5 billion) in net cash at hand and a five-year package worth 450 trillion won in spending announced, Lee is at a crossroads of “life-and-death decisions” in securing a new growth engine. The consortium investing in Arm could be an option, but it is unlikely to be a silver bullet for a rebound in Samsung’s logic chip business as it suffers a decline in shipments. Samsung is home to a family of processors under the Exynos brand.



Experts say that even if Samsung signs on with the consortium, the strategic investment would have little to do with tackling the reliance on its mobile app processor chip client, Samsung’s mobile division.



In 2021, Samsung’s annual application processor shipments were the lowest in six years, at less than 100 million mobile chips in 2021, according to an estimate by US market intelligence firm Strategy Analytics. It cited the Samsung mobile division’s shift from the Samsung logic chip division to rivals such as Qualcomm, MediaTek and Unisoc.



“I don’t think the status of Arm will change anything about the dynamics of Samsung’s processor development or market acceptance,” said Roger Kay, president and technology analyst at Endpoint Technologies Associates.



“I think (Samsung’s) distribution is rather limited, though. That is, it’s mostly used in Samsung’s own downstream products.”



Rather, a consortium investment in Arm could come as part of a long-term decision for the overall chip industry to thrive.



A visual concept image of a processor using Arm design (Arm)