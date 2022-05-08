[Market Eye] Will Lee Jae-yong’s return revitalize Samsung?

This photo taken on April 28 shows Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong arriving at the Seoul Central District Court to attend a trial over his alleged involvement in the controversial merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries in 2015. (Yonhap)

Even as it reported record revenue over the last three quarters, shares in Samsung Electronics have fallen over the past year, indicating weak market confidence in the tech giant’s prospects as inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threaten the general economy.



Not all is well at the company, despite the strong bottom line.



The memory chip business is suffering from weak pricing, and its chip foundry investments are lagging behind rivals TSMC and Intel. Meanwhile it is still struggling to get an edge over US players in the processor chip business.



Worse, its latest Galaxy S22 smartphone suffered a backlash over accusations it had used software to inflate the performance of the device.



But as its share price hits new yearly lows, a lack of long-term investment and vision was at the center of concerns.



Business circles here have blamed, among others, an apparent leadership void for the current challenges facing Samsung Electronics because Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is technically not employed by the company.



Lee, 53, who was freed from prison in August last year after serving about 18 months for corruption, faces employment restrictions for five years.



He cannot take a job at Samsung, so he remains an unpaid, unregistered director. Some experts view the lack of major investments as a deliberate response to his legal situation.



President Moon Jae-in has not issued a pardon for Lee, despite industry-wide calls for one.



However, there are still hopes of a pardon after President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, a conservative leader who vows to create a business-friendly environment, takes office this week.



Abundant cash, delayed investment



Lee’s delayed return sheds light on the debate as to whether his limited role is really slowing down the decision-making process at Samsung, especially on mega deals crucial for its fast-growing chip business to find a new growth driver.



Regardless of Lee’s position, there are some signs that the tech giant is scrambling to address its lack of investment.



Samsung has recently created a new team dedicated to mergers and acquisitions, which directly reports to co-Chief Executive Officer Han Jong-hee. The company has also hired Marco Chisari, former global head of semiconductor investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, to task him with semiconductor-related M&A.



To some experts, this is coming too late. Upon Lee’s release last year, Samsung announced a three-year plan to invest $206 billion in semiconductors, biopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence and robotics.



But other than the $17 billion chip factory in Taylor, Texas, unveiled in November, the company has not made any high-profile investments for almost a year.



As of the first quarter this year, Samsung Electronics’ net cash came to 107 trillion won ($84.5 billion). This financial ammunition, which can double with financial leverage, has remained largely unchanged over the past year.



“Samsung has yet to establish either a group-wide decision-making mechanism, or a decision-making unit under each affiliate, which would be equivalent to the now-defunct Future Strategy Office,” said Lee Bong-eui, a law professor at Seoul National University, speaking about the conglomerate as a whole.



“Samsung is in a precarious situation where decisions are unlikely to be made in an orderly fashion.”



