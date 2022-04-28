[Breaking] Samsung’s profit jumps 51% on strong server chip demand, S22 Ultra sales

This photo, taken on April 20, shows a Samsung Electronics exhibition at World IT Show held in Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korean chip-to-consumer electronics giant Samsung Electronics posted a record quarterly revenue for three quarters in a row and logged a 51 percent increase in operating profit in the first quarter, its earnings guidance showed Thursday.



Samsung Electronics said the solid chip demand for servers and high-end applications, as well as strong sales of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which started replacing its Note lineup this year, dwarfed macroeconomic uncertainties and supply chain issues due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and pandemic lockdowns in China.



Samsung Electronics’ first-quarter consolidated revenue came to 77.78 trillion won ($61.48 billion), up 19 percent from a year prior, while operating profit rose 51 percent to 14.12 trillion won. Both figures were close to meeting analyst expectations, according to domestic market intelligence firm FnGuide.



The quarterly revenue of Samsung’s semiconductor chip division hit an all-time high at 26.87 trillion won, up 39 percent on-year. That of the division overseeing mobile gadgets and home appliances came to 48.07 trillion won, the highest since 2013.



In particular, it saw an upshot in memory chip sales thanks to the slower-than-expected memory chip price decline propped up by a solid demand for servers in data centers, as well as personal computers, Samsung said. However, a one-off special incentive and mild seasonality effects in some of the memory chip applications have caused a slight profit decline, it added.



The server demand will continue to stay robust despite uncertainties in the market, the world’s largest memory chip manufacturer added.



As for its mobile business, the strong sales can be attributed to the debut of its Note successor, the S22 Ultra, and the launch of midrange 5G phones, as well as wearables and tablets making up the rest of the Galaxy ecosystem. Samsung said it looks to leverage the global supply chain management capability to overcome uncertainties and attain a double-digit growth.



In the meantime, Samsung said favorable currency exchange rates resulted in a 300 billion won windfall on operating profit compared to the previous quarter, as the strength in the US dollar against the Korean won outweighed the weakness in some emerging currencies.



