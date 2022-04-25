Lobby groups call for presidential pardon of Samsung chief

In this photo taken Thursday, Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong attends a trial over his alleged influence over the Samsung merger case in 2015. (Yonhap)

Five South Korean lobby groups on Monday called for a presidential pardon of Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of the family-owned electronics giant, with businesses saying the leadership void is taking a toll on the group even after Lee was released from prison on parole last year.



The plea for Lee’s clemency was submitted to Cheong Wa Dae and the Justice Ministry, in hopes that it would make it onto the list of incumbent President Moon Jae-in’s last presidential pardon. The announcement falls on Buddha’s birthday in May, just before Moon’s term ends.



Joining the plea were the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Korea International Trade Association, the Korea Federation of SMEs, the Korea Enterprises Federation and the Federation of Middle Market Enterprises of Korea. The groups cited geopolitical uncertainties in Ukraine, the pandemic and tensions between the United States and China.



A presidential parole is the only legitimate way that would allow Lee to return to office. Under the Act On the Aggravated Punishment Of Specific Economic Crimes, those convicted of a financial crime involving at least 500 million won ($400,000) are subject to restrictions from returning to the workplace immediately.



In Lee’s case, Lee is not eligible to return until 2027, as he is subject to a five-year ban, effective after his jail term is over in July. Lee, who has been on parole since August 2021, was convicted of bribing ex-President Park Geun-hye in exchange for a favor regarding a controversial merger case between Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries in 2015.



With Lee’s absence in the office, Samsung has largely kept a low profile with moving forward with major investments, which could have allowed Samsung to navigate external uncertainties in its key businesses including semiconductor chips, business lobbies said.



Along with Lee, the five groups representing business circles in Korea, also called on Moon to pardon Shin Dong-bin, who chairs the Korean-Japanese business group Lotte.



