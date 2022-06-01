[Market Eye] Qualcomm reignites Arm consortium talks, SK hynix alliance

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon (AFP-Yonhap)

The latest open remark by US tech giant Qualcomm’s CEO Cristiano Amon has reignited speculation that the firm would purchase a stake in SoftBank-backed chip designer Arm through a consortium with global chipmaking rivals including South Korean firm SK hynix.



This highlights the growing cash pile-up of South Korea-based memory chip designer and manufacturer SK hynix, coupled with its parent SK Group’s 142.2 trillion won ($114.6 billion) spending pledge in semiconductors over the next five years. SK hynix, which owns some 5 trillion won in cash ammunition as of end-2021, is one of the chipmakers who showed interest in the joint acquisition of Arm this year.



Calling himself an “interested party in investing” in Arm, Amon of Qualcomm recently said in an interview with the Financial Times that the consortium talk is crucial for the company’s independence, which designs processor chips for smartphones, self-driving cars and internet-of-things devices.



Amon is the third figure in the chipmaking industry to express a bid to join the consortium to acquire Arm, along with SK hynix Vice Chairman Park Jung-ho and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.



All three appear to agree on one thing: Exclusive ownership of Arm by a single corporation is likely to undermine the firm’s independence, which raked in over $1 billion from chip design licensing alone in 2021. Currently, there is a heated race for strategic assets in the wake of a semiconductor chip shortage.



Park‘s remark after a SK hynix shareholder meeting in March that the global chip industry “will not allow a single entity to take full advantage of an (Arm) acquisition” echoes Amon’s argument in the interview that the “collective investment of the entire ecosystem” and its “independent, open architecture” have brought Arm to where it currently stands.



Given that Nvidia’s proposed acquisition of Arm fell through in February due to antitrust concerns, a prospective consortium is likely to secure as many participants as possible to steer clear of such hurdles.



Amon of Qualcomm has not elaborated on potential participants of the prospective investor group. However, a partnership between SK hynix and Qualcomm has been no secret.





SK hynix Vice Chairman Park Jung-ho, who also serves as SK Telecom CEO (SK Telecom)