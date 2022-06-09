Suspected arson leaves 7 dead, 46 injured in Daegu

People wait for rescue at an office building in Daegu on Thursday. (Yonhap)
A suspected arson attack has left seven dead and dozens injured in Daegu on Thursday.
A fire erupted on the second floor of a building in Soosung-gu, eastern Daegu, at around 10:55 a.m., fire authorities said. Seven people were found dead at the scene, and 46 people were injured from inhaling smoke from the fire.
The fire was brought under control 20 minutes after 160 firefighters and 64 fire trucks were dispatched to the scene. Officials are working to identify the cause of the fire upon receiving reports that sounds of explosion were heard.
The identities of the deceased were not revealed as of press time, but the police said one of the seven, a man in his 50s, was identified as the suspect based on security camera footage investigators obtained.
More than 30 people near the scene were rushed to a nearby hospital for their injuries. No additional deaths have been reported as of press time.
The police said the Daegu Metropolitan Police Agency has installed a separate team to identify the exact cause of the fire while working to identify the victims and their family members.
Interior Minister Lee Sang-min called on officials to concentrate on the response efforts and asked local government officials to provide support for family members of the deceased and the victims.
Local press reports said the case was likely linked to the handling of a legal dispute, as the building almost exclusively houses offices for attorneys.
A similar case occurred in August 2014 when a man in his 50s blamed his attorney for mismanaging his legal case and started a fire at the attorney’s office in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul.
No casualties were reported, but four employees working at the office and others in nearby offices had to evacuate due to the fire.
