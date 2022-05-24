Hyundai Motor Group, Microsoft partners to measure EV battery life

Hyundai Motor Group and Microsoft Korea's Ioniq 5 model for Digital twin project (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Group and Microsoft Korea have collaborated to make a “digital twin” of the Ioniq 5 to accurately analyze performance of the battery that is critical for electric vehicles.
According to the automaker, the digital twin works by making an identical product of a device on a virtual platform so it can experiment with artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analysis models by applying different settings such as climate, driving patterns and road conditions to come up with solutions to accurately measure battery life.
The company said by making use of such technology it will establish a system that can alert drivers with options to increase battery life, such as through pop-up messages like, “Acceleration will affect lowering battery life” or “Instead of air conditioner, using ventilation seat increases energy efficiency,” via the infotainment screen.
The carmaker said it will consider applying such functions to future models.
“With significance of the battery growing across the automotive industry, our collaboration is especially meaningful as it has been the first project using our Azure cloud service platform,” said Jenna Lee, head of Asian technical sales and internet of things solutions at Microsoft.
“We have been paying close attention to maximize EV customers’ satisfaction and working on enabling customized battery performance management,” said Park Cheol, executive director of Hyundai Motor Group’s Open Innovation team.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)