 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Hyundai Motor Group, Microsoft partners to measure EV battery life

By Kim Da-sol
Published : May 24, 2022 - 15:16       Updated : May 24, 2022 - 15:16
Hyundai Motor Group and Microsoft Korea's Ioniq 5 model for Digital twin project (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Group and Microsoft Korea's Ioniq 5 model for Digital twin project (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group and Microsoft Korea have collaborated to make a “digital twin” of the Ioniq 5 to accurately analyze performance of the battery that is critical for electric vehicles.

According to the automaker, the digital twin works by making an identical product of a device on a virtual platform so it can experiment with artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analysis models by applying different settings such as climate, driving patterns and road conditions to come up with solutions to accurately measure battery life.

The company said by making use of such technology it will establish a system that can alert drivers with options to increase battery life, such as through pop-up messages like, “Acceleration will affect lowering battery life” or “Instead of air conditioner, using ventilation seat increases energy efficiency,” via the infotainment screen. 

The carmaker said it will consider applying such functions to future models.

“With significance of the battery growing across the automotive industry, our collaboration is especially meaningful as it has been the first project using our Azure cloud service platform,” said Jenna Lee, head of Asian technical sales and internet of things solutions at Microsoft. 

“We have been paying close attention to maximize EV customers’ satisfaction and working on enabling customized battery performance management,” said Park Cheol, executive director of Hyundai Motor Group’s Open Innovation team.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114