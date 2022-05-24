Paramount+ to launch Korean service on Tving platform next month

This image provided by homegrown streaming service Tving shows its logo together with that of US streaming service Paramount+. (Tving)

Paramount +, a US streaming service owned by Paramount Global, will begin its service in South Korea through local streamer Tving on June 16, Tving said Tuesday.

It said the new American service will become available on its platform to all its subscribers without extra charge.

South Korea will be the first Asian country where Paramount+ is serviced. The streaming service is currently available in the United States, Canada, Latin America, northern European countries and Australia, and is expected to advance to 48 countries by the year-end.

In Tving's Paramount+ section, subscribers can see director Steven Spielberg's blockbuster TV series "Halo," as well as other popular TV series, like "Super Pumped: Uber War," "Yellowjackets," "Mayor of Kingstown" and "1883," for the first time in Korea.

In addition, Paramount Pictures' representative film franchises such as "Mission Impossible," "Top Gun," "The Transformers," "The Godfather" and "Forrest Gump," and CBS' popular TV series, like "CSI" and "NCIS," will also be available, according to Tving.

"We have built a more solid library by adding Paramount+'s vast content to Tving's original content," Yang Ji-eul, CEO of Tving, said in a release. "We will make efforts to raise Tving's competitiveness to a global level through all-round cooperation with Paramount+."

In February, Paramount+ announced a plan to jointly invest in a total of seven Tving works, starting with South Korean director Lee Joon-ik's sci-fi drama "Yonder." (Yonhap)