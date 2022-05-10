[Hashtag Korea] My homework is your work: Students seeking shortcut

* From waking up a dozing student to tidying up graves, online advertisements with unusual but real job descriptions offer a peek into the Korean society. The Korea Herald looks at some of these unusual ads. The following is the third installment. –- Ed.





A job ad that still exists on the hyperlocal community app Karrot Market is from a person searching for someone to do his or her homework assignment about “algorithm in computer engineering.” “I think I’ll be asking weekly, like a part-time job. It’ll be good for someone who needs pocket money.”



Putting aside the moral aspect and whether 30,000 won offered is a just price for the job, having someone else do one’s work could potentially be devastating if that person’s parents ever enter politics in Korea.





(Illustration by Park Ji-young)