Business

Jeju Air to resume Busan-Singapore route next month

By Yonhap
Published : May 9, 2022 - 10:14       Updated : May 9, 2022 - 10:18
This photo, provided by Jeju Air Co. on Nov. 19, 2021, shows a passenger aircraft run by the low-cost carrier. (Jeju Air Co.)
This photo, provided by Jeju Air Co. on Nov. 19, 2021, shows a passenger aircraft run by the low-cost carrier. (Jeju Air Co.)

Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest carrier, said Monday it will resume the Busan-Singapore route next month as eased virus restrictions unleash pent-up demand.

Jeju Air will offer two flights a week on the Singapore route from June 24 after it suspended the route 28 months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement.

Singapore currently allows fully vaccinated travelers to visit the country without a quarantine period.

Jeju Air also plans to resume two flights a week on the Busan-Bangkok route in late June.

It resumed flights from Incheon to Saipan in July and Guam in November. Flights from Incheon to Weihai and Harbin in China, Cebu and Clark of the Philippines, and Osaka are currently available.

Jeju Air used to operate 39 B737-800 chartered planes on 87 routes, including six domestic routes, before the pandemic.

 

 

