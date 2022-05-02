[Diplomatic Circuit] Ecuador and S.Korea ‘complimentary economies’ with room for more cooperation: Ecuadorian top envoy

Ecuadorian Ambassador Adrian Kao speaks during a recent interview with The Korea Herald at the Embassy of Ecuador in Jongno-gu, Seoul, March 30.(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

South Korea and Ecuador are complimentary economies with potential for wider cooperation, Ecuadorian Ambassador Adrian Kao said in a recent interview with The Korea Herald.



“There is a natural fit for deeper engagement between Ecuador and Korea,” Kao said, inviting Korean companies and institutions to consider Ecuador as a partner and to invest in Ecuador.



Kao said that more than 20 Korean companies operated in Ecuador in infrastructure construction, consulting, natural resources, security and other sectors.



The two countries do not have a free trade agreement yet, but Ecuador and South Korea have restarted negotiations for a strategic economic cooperation agreement, which Kao says would cover a broader spectrum of issues than an FTA.



“We expect to finish the negotiations at the end of this year,” the ambassador said.



Kao mentioned Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso’s initiatives for new investments in various sectors, including agri-food, hydrocarbons, oil and gas refining, precious metals mining, telecommunications and energy and infrastructure. Based on this, Kao introduced project portfolios created by the Ecuadorian government for international investors and financial institutions such as the Santiago hydroelectric project, Cardenillo hydroelectric project, the national train system, Esmeraldas oil refinery, high conversion refinery, and the Sacha petroleum block.



A logo commemorating the 60th anniversary of Korean-Latin American diplomatic relations (Embassy of Costa Rica in Seoul)