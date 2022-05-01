Hyundai Glovis, Swisslog join hands for smart logistics

Hyundai Glovis’ Vice President and Head of Future Business Center Park Man-soo (left) and Seng Teck Koh, the Asia-Pacific chief of Swisslog, shake hands during a recent signing ceremony of a sales rights deal. (Hyundai Glovis)
Hyundai Glovis, a logistics unit of Hyundai Motor Group, said Sunday it is launching a new smart logistics business supplying cutting-edge solutions for clients to better respond to the latest tech trends and improve operational efficiency overall.
The market for smart logistics solutions, based on diverse technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data and robotics, is fast growing on the robust demand for larger and more sophisticated warehouses, especially for the burgeoning e-commerce industry.
Hyundai Glovis said it will offer a total solution in the whole process of smart logistics, from consultations to system development and installation. The firm also plans to offer services on combining logistics centers for better efficiency.
As part of efforts to enhance its competitiveness, the firm has recently teamed up with Swisslog, one of the top 10 global logistics equipment makers.
In a recent deal, the Korean firm secured exclusive sales rights to two automated systems from Swisslog, the PowerStore storage and retrieval system and Cyclone Carrier automated shuttle system. Both systems can be used for unmanned transport at warehouses.
Hyundai Glovis plans to adopt the Swisslog system along with other automated solutions, which it said could elevate operational productivity by up to 30 percent.
The firm projected the global market for smart logistics centers to see $47.6 billion in sales next year. The Korean market alone is also expected to grow to a 1 trillion won ($791 million) market by 2025.
By Kim Da-sol
)