[DIPLOMATIC CIRCUIT] Chile-Korea relations seminar

The Chilean Embassy in Korea, the Korean Council on Latin America and the Caribbean, the Korean International Trade Association and Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs co-hosted a seminar on April 20 called “Chile and Korea 60 years looking to the future: bilateral relations from the perspectives of its protagonists” in a hybrid online and offline format. Commemorating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Chilean President Gabriel Boric and Korean President Moon Jae-in exchanged greetings via letters as a symbol of friendship online.By Sanjay Kumar ( sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com