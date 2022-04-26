 Back To Top
National

[DIPLOMATIC CIRCUIT] Chile-Korea relations seminar

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Apr 26, 2022 - 14:51       Updated : Apr 26, 2022 - 14:51
Chile charges d’affaires ad interim in Korea Gustavo Gonzalez delivers welcome remarks at the Chile-Korea relations seminar. (Chilean Embassy in Seoul)
Chile charges d'affaires ad interim in Korea Gustavo Gonzalez delivers welcome remarks at the Chile-Korea relations seminar. (Chilean Embassy in Seoul)
The Chilean Embassy in Korea, the Korean Council on Latin America and the Caribbean, the Korean International Trade Association and Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs co-hosted a seminar on April 20 called “Chile and Korea 60 years looking to the future: bilateral relations from the perspectives of its protagonists” in a hybrid online and offline format. Commemorating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Chilean President Gabriel Boric and Korean President Moon Jae-in exchanged greetings via letters as a symbol of friendship online.

By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
