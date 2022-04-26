[Diplomatic Circuit] Uzbekistan’s SCO chairmanship: New directions of multisectoral cooperation

(Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul)

In recent years, the authority and role of Uzbekistan, which under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, have been growing not only in the region, but also in the world; the country’s positive influence on the international dynamic has been increasing. It goes without saying that a vital role in this is played through active participation in the institutions of multilateral cooperation -- international and regional organizations. In this sense, Uzbekistan’s partnership with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is of particular importance.



The organization brings together eight permanent members, including China, Russia, India and Pakistan, with the status of nuclear powers, four observer states and nine “dialogue partners.”



Today, the SCO is the world’s largest regional organization. The total territory of the countries, belonging to SCO exceeds 34 million square kilometers, which is more than 60 percent of the territory of the Eurasian continent. The total population of the SCO countries is more than 3 billion people, which is almost half of the world’s population.



“The SCO Big Family,” which consists of 21 countries, covers three continents -- Asia, Europe and Africa.



Twenty-one years ago, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan joined the SCO as founders and actively participate in its work today, which indicates that this structure is extremely important for strengthening stability and cooperation in Central Asia.



It is expected that Iran will soon become a full member of the organization. In other words, the SCO opens the door to the Middle East, which is a strategically important region.



Uzbekistan currently chairs this prestigious organization.



The new foreign policy strategy of Uzbekistan over the past five years is clearly reflected in the activities of the SCO. Within the framework of the organization, Uzbekistan puts forward many relevant initiatives and proposals that contribute to improving its image in the international arena, corresponding to the priority areas of socioeconomic development, and actively contributes to enriching the existing agenda.



It can be said that the strategy implemented in the SCO space under the leadership of Mirziyoyev is based on such basic principles as constructiveness, pragmatism and initiative.



First, over the past five years, Uzbekistan’s attitude toward this organization has changed in a constructive way. First of all, Tashkent actively participates in the process of cooperation in all areas of the SCO. For example, until 2017, representatives of the republic did not fully participate in some of the organization’s activities in the field of security, in particular, in joint military and anti-terrorist exercises, as well as some cultural and educational programs. And at present, the country not only influences the development of various areas within the structure, but also fully supports the proposals put forward by other SCO member states that meet common current interests.



Secondly, the pragmatism of Uzbekistan’s foreign policy, which is also reflected in other multilateral diplomatic platforms, concerns Uzbekistan’s participation in the SCO as well. The initiatives put forward by Tashkent reflect the national interests and priority directions of the country’s development, and fully comply with the main activities aimed at sustainable development of the region.



Thirdly, recently Uzbekistan has become one of the most proactive members of the SCO. In other words, the commitment to strengthen the activities of the organization in important areas and enrich the agenda through new relevant areas is clearly reflected in the concrete and large-scale initiatives put forward by our country.



As the analysis shows, in 2017-2021, the president of Uzbekistan proposed about 50 important and relevant initiatives at SCO summits.



Uzbekistan-SCO: Priority tasks of the chairmanship



As noted above, the chairmanship of Uzbekistan in this organization is a serious political process that places great responsibility on Uzbek diplomacy.



