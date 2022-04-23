 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

President-elect Yoon mourns passing of U.S. Korean War veteran

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 23, 2022 - 10:45       Updated : Apr 23, 2022 - 10:45

South Korea’s President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday commemorated the work of a late U.S. Korean War veteran for his service to both South Korea and the U.S. and to their alliance.

Yoon also expressed his “deepest respect” to Col. William Weber, who died on April 9 at the age of 96.

“He devoted his life to ensuring the world not to forget the significance of the Korean War and promoting humanity of Korean War veterans as president of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation,” Yoon said of Weber in a letter read on his behalf at the funeral of the Korean War veteran.

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (Yonhap)
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (Yonhap)


“Thanks to Col. Weber’s dedication, the Wall of Remembrance featuring names of those soldiers who gave their lives in the Korean War is under construction in Washington D.C. and is close to completion,” Yoon noted.

The Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington was initially dedicated in 1995. The ongoing work is to put up a wall with the names of 36,574 American service personnel, as well as some 7,200 Koreans that served as Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA), who died in the 1950-53 war.

“The noble courage and sacrifice of Col. Weber, with the Remembrance Wall, will live forever in the hearts of the Korean people,” Yoon said.

“I would like to express my deepest respect to Col. Weber, and to share the sorrow with you and your bereaved families,” he added. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114