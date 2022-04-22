People Power Party convenes ethics committee over claims Lee Jun-seok accepted sexual favors

People Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok speaks at an emergency meeting held Thursday at the National Assembly building in Yeouido, cnetral Seoul. (Yonhap)
Lee Jun-seok is facing possible penalties from his own People Power Party over allegations he accepted sexual favors as bribes in meetings with a certain business figure on two instances in 2013.
At a meeting on Thursday evening, the party voted unanimously in favor of convening an ethics committee to decide whether a possible disciplinary action against Lee is warranted.
When the allegations first surfaced in December last year, the party decided not to consider the matter through its ethics committee process, with the presidential election just a few months away.
Lee is the first chairman in the history of the country’s main conservative party to be referred to the ethics committee for review while still in office.
The disciplinary recommendations that can be given by the ethics committee range from a warning to expulsion. The highest possible disciplinary actions, which are expulsion and recommendation to resign from the party, need to be authorized through a resolution from the supreme council.
The conservative base has responded to allegations surrounding Lee with a strong denouncement.
On Tuesday a conservative civic group filed a petition asking the party to investigate and address the allegations of sexual bribery. The group urged Lee to resign from the party leadership, calling the ongoing allegations “serious and morally unacceptable.”
Lee has consistently denied the allegations, saying they are “completely false.”
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
