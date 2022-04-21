Outgoing administration, transition team at odds over ending COVID-19 rules

During a virtual Cabinet meeting Monday, President Moon Jae-in said he was "pleased" Korea was able to return to normal life before the end of his term. (Yonhap)
The outgoing Moon Jae-in administration and President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s transition team are at odds over the future of South Korea’s COVID-19 policy.
The Moon administration’s COVID-19 response headquarters announced last week that starting April 25, COVID-19 will cease to be the most high-consequence infectious disease under Korea’s classification. The headquarters said as the disease’s legal status changes, all pandemic-related restrictions will be terminated with the exception of an indoor mask mandate after a brief grace period.
On Monday curfews for businesses and the cap on private gatherings was lifted completely after being eased gradually since January. In May isolation requirements for COVID-19-positive patients will also end, the headquarters said.
Moon said in a virtual Cabinet meeting on Monday, “I am deeply pleased that Koreans are able to get normal life back before the end of my term.”
“Korea’s fight against the pandemic was an example to the world. We’ll do our utmost best so that Korea will lead the world in recovering normal life as well,” he said.
Yoon’s transition team says next month might be too early to lift COVID-19 isolation requirements.
Ahn Cheol-soo, who is heading the presidential transition team’s COVID-19 task force, said in a statement Wednesday that the dangers of new variants and the possibility of another wave in the fall and winter still lingered.
“While going back to normal is important, there needs to be measures for protecting high-risk populations,” he said. “At this stage it’s risky to pretend like COVID-19 is gone.”
A senior Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency official, Kim You-mi, told reporters during a closed-door briefing Thursday that doing away with isolation precautions was a “decision based on socioeconomic, rather than scientific, considerations.”
“This is the kind of approach Europe is taking. So far Korea has very rigorously contained the outbreaks through a strategy known as ‘3T,’” she said, which means extensive testing, treatment and tracing of cases. “Governments must also consider the social and economic consequences of pandemic policies.”
“Downgrading COVID-19’s threat status in our infectious disease classifications is about removing legal grounds for requiring people with confirmed infections to isolate,” she said. “Individually we can continue to exercise precautions but there won’t be legal consequences for not exercising those precautions, like with seasonal influenza.”
Indoor masking will stay for some time, however.
“In summer indoors are kept air-conditioned and poorly ventilated. Masks are still needed to be worn at everyday facilities like public transits that are often crowded,” she said. “To protect high-risk groups indoor mask-wearing will continue to be mandated for a considerable period of time.”
She said whether to actually follow through with the plan to end isolation will need to be reviewed at the end of the two weeks’ grace period.
“We feel that our health care systems are ready for this transition. But depending on how variants and other variables affect the situation, the plan could be adjusted.”
In the latest seven-day period Korea saw an average of 99,301 cases and 187 deaths daily, down from 171,537 cases and 282 deaths seen a week ago.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)