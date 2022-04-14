[Exclusive] Korea sequenced less than 0.1% of cases over omicron outbreak

South Korea has conducted whole-genome sequencing on less than 0.1 percent of cases that occurred over its omicron outbreak to date, far below the World Health Organization’s recommendation of 5 percent.
The lack of surveillance means Korea may not see the next concerning variant coming its way, and that variants could spread undetected in the community, experts warn.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said in a written response to The Korea Herald on Wednesday afternoon, “After omicron started becoming dominant in January, 12,107 counts of whole-genome sequencing have been carried out to date, and among them one recombinant variant was confirmed -- the XL.”
This means that Korea has sequenced only around 0.08 percent of nearly 15 million cases that were confirmed here since January.
Korea is lagging behind in variant surveillance, according to GSAID, the leading global database for sharing SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences.
Korea submitted only 6,687 omicron sequences, which compares with the UK’s 1,054,541, the US’ 820,206, Germany’s 183,813, Japan’s 65,719 and Australia’s 34,704. In terms of sequencing rate, Korea ranks 106th in the world.
Korea, which has seen one of the highest infection rates worldwide for the last two months, faces higher risks of new variants emerging than elsewhere in the world, making extensive monitoring crucial, according to Dr. Paik Soon-young, a professor emeritus of microbiology at Catholic University of Korea.
He said that BA.1, the original omicron virus, was slow to climb to dominance in Korea, and that the BA.1 and BA.2 versions of omicron circulated here longer than in other countries.
“Naturally that raises the risk of recombinant variants emerging,” he said.
Viral genetic sequencing is a key part of pandemic response to grasp which variants are circulating in the population, which particular variants are prevalent and how they might impact existing vaccines and treatments against them.
Officially Korea has managed to spot only one case of a recombinant omicron subvariant.
The KDCA announced Tuesday the recombinant omicron subvariant XL was discovered for the first time in the country. The XL patient had no recent travel history, or known exposure to someone who did. So far there have been around 17 such BA.1-BA.2 recombinant variants found worldwide.
Lee Sang-won, head of the KDCA’s epidemiological analysis team, said during Tuesday’s briefing that “despite substantial monitoring the incidence of a recombinant variant, which is a merge of two strains, appears to be low in Korea.”
“While BA.1 and BA.2 circulated at the same time in Korea, the overlapping period was relatively short compared to other countries,” he said.
Paik, however, refuted the KDCA’s assessment, saying that BA.1 and BA.2 overlapped for a longer period here than in other countries. After the first cases of omicron’s subvariant BA.2 cases were found here in the last week of January, BA.2 showed up in more than 50 percent of analyzed cases by the third week of March.
“BA.1 still makes up around 15 percent of analyzed cases according to the KDCA reports. In March the shares of BA.1 and BA.2 were nearly 50-50,” he said.
“In Korea more so than other countries there is a high risk of new recombinant variants not reported elsewhere emerging, which makes extensive monitoring crucial.”
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)