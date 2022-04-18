US special envoy discusses North Korea’s provocations in Seoul

US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim arrives at Incheon Airport on Monday. (Yonhap)
US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim arrived in Seoul on Monday, beginning his five-day trip here to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula and for a joint response to the series of Pyongyang’s missile provocations, including an intercontinental ballistic missile.
“I am glad to return to Seoul for a close coordination on the current situation regarding North Korea,” Kim told reporters upon arrival at the Incheon Airport.
Kim was to hold talks with his Korean counterpart, Noh Kyu-duk, the special representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, and other senior officials here at 4 p.m.
The two sides were expected to discuss the series of missile launches by North Korea, including the intercontinental ballistic missile in March. They are also expected to come up with a joint response to Pyongyang’s purported test of its “new guided missile weapons system,” over the weekend.
North Korea revealed Sunday that it test-fired a “new type of tactical guided weapons system” as part of efforts to enhance its capabilities to effectively operate “tactical nuclear weapons.”
In his fourth visit to Seoul after he was appointed as special representative last May, Kim is also expected to meet with Korea’s foreign minister nominee, Rep. Park Jin of the People Power Party, and also the unification minister nominee, Rep. Kwon Young-se of the same party.
According to sources from the presidential transition team, Kim is also expected to hold talks with the team’s subcommittee for foreign affairs and national security.
The foreign minister nominee, Park Jin, said Monday that he had met Sung Kim during his trip to Washington in early April, where he led the policy consultation delegation for South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol. Park also said he and Kim will organize a meeting before Kim returns to the United States.
US Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Jung Pak is also accompanying Kim.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)