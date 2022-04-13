Jessi says preparation to return with ‘Zoom’ was most intense

Singer-rapper Jessi speaks during an online press conference for her new digital single “Zoom” on Wednesday, ahead of its online release the same day at 6 p.m. (P Nation)

Singer-rapper Jessi returned to the stage with her new digital single “Zoom” Wednesday, following her last single “Cold Blooded (with Street Women Fighters),” which was released six months ago.



“It’s been a while since I made a comeback on the stage. I’ve been appearing on variety shows lately,” Jessi said during an online press conference Wednesday, ahead of the single’s online release at 6 p.m.



“I was pressed for time more than ever preparing for a comeback due to my hectic schedule. In fact, it took about two days to produce the song,” the artist added.



“Zoom” is a trap hip-hop song about the lives of people in modern society who cannot live without their smartphones. The singer-rapper worked on the lyrics with Psy, the head of her agency P Nation, musician bobblehead and rapper Yumdda.





Singer-rapper Jessi speaks during an online press conference for her new digital single “Zoom” on Wednesday, ahead of its online release the same day at 6 p.m. (P Nation)