Naver Webtoon partners with DC for 3 new series

“Vixen: NYC” (Naver Webtoon-DC Comics)
Naver Webtoon announced Friday that it has expanded its partnership with DC Comics to release three new DC originals as webtoon series -- “Vixen: NYC,” “Red Hood: Outlaws” and “Zatanna & The Ripper,” starting next month.
The two companies launched “The Batman: Wayne Family’s Adventure” project series last September, which follows the DC universe and its characters. The project has garnered over 942,612 subscribers and was rated 9.76 points on Naver Webtoon’s English platform, as of Friday afternoon.
“This (upcoming) collaboration is meaningful in that it is a cross-border project using technologies of Naver Webtoon, a pioneer of the new cartoon format, and DC, which holds legendary IP resources,” an official from Naver Webtoon said.
“Vixen: NYC,” a coming-of-age story of Mari Jiwe, who discovers superhuman powers, is expected to be released on Naver Webtoon’s English platform starting May 26. The two other titles will be released throughout the latter half of this year.
By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com
