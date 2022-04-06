Yoon delegation discuss possible deployment of US strategic assets with US

Rep. Park Jin (right), head of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s policy consultation delegation to the US, and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan pose after their meeting in Washington on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s delegation discussed the possible deployment of US strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, as they agreed on the need for extended deterrence against Pyongyang’s nuclear threats, the chief delegate said Tuesday.
In their 40-minute meeting in Washington, the delegation and the US side recognized North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons as threats, and agreed on strengthening the bilateral alliance, Rep. Park Jin of the People Power Party leading the delegation said. The Korean delegation also delivered the president-elect’s personal letter to the White House in the visit.
“We shared the view that Pyongyang’s development of nuclear weapons and missiles is certainly a threat against not only the Korean Peninsula, but also to the region,” Park said.
“So we also consulted on strengthening the joint defense posture and nuclear deterrence measures.”
Saying that the deployment of strategic assets was “an important factor” in extended deterrence, Park also said the topic was on the discussion table.
Strategic assets refer to US military armaments, including nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers, that are strategically positioned as a show of force to deter provocations by potential adversaries.
Extended deterrence is also a military term meaning the commitment to deter and respond to potential nuclear and non-nuclear scenarios in defense of allies.
Park also delivered Yoon’s personal letter to the White House, which carries Yoon’s messages showing his “firm determination and vision for the advancement of the Korea-US alliance,” the delegation head said.
“Issues related to North Korea’s nuclear threats, economy security and many other challenges are being presented, and we want to take the comprehensive strategic alliance up a notch to handle these problems together,” Park added.
Without releasing any details, Park also said the delegation and the US side also exchanged opinions on holding an early summit between Yoon and US President Joe Biden.
Meanwhile, Yoon is expected to visit Camp Humphreys, the headquarters of the 28,500-strong US Forces Korea in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province this week. According to Yoon’s spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin on Wednesday, his office is coordinating the visit as planned.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)