Life&Style

‘Crash Landing on You’ couple Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to wed in private ceremony

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Mar 31, 2022 - 09:39       Updated : Mar 31, 2022 - 09:50
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin star in 2019 tvN drama “Crash Landing on You” (tvN)
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin star in 2019 tvN drama “Crash Landing on You” (tvN)

Top actors Hyun Bin, 39, and Son Ye-jin, 40, are getting married in a private wedding ceremony Thursday.

Set to be held at Grand Walkerhill Seoul in Gwangjin-gu, eastern Seoul, Hyun and Son’s parents, relatives and friends will be attending the wedding starting at 4 p.m.

While most details about the stars’ wedding have not been released, actor Jang Dong-gun, a long-time friend of Hyun, is reportedly delivering a congratulatory speech.

After co-starring in the film “The Negotiation” (2018) and tvN’s hit rom-com series “Crash Landing on You” (2019), the star actors confirmed that they were in a relationship at the start of 2021. In February, it was announced that the two would be tying the knot in March after a two-year relationship.

Hyun made his name in many mega-hit television series, including the MBC sitcom “Nonstop 4” (2004), the romance comedy “My Lovely Sam-soon” (2005) and the SBS fantasy romance “Secret Garden” (2011).

Son became a top actor with her roles three movies -- “Lover’s Concerto” (2002), “The Classic” (2003) and “A Moment To Remember” (2004), each considered masterpieces of South Korean romance film.

Son is currently starring in the JTBC drama series “Thirty-Nine.”

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
