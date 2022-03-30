‘Queendom’ season 2: Six female K-pop acts face fiercer competition

From left: Brave Girls’ Minyoung, Viviz’s Umji, WJSN’s Exy, Loona’s Yves, Kep1er’s Yujin and Hyolyn, formerly of now-defunct act Sistar, pose for photos before an online press conference for season two of Mnet’s hit survival program “Queendom,” Wednesday. (Mnet)

Mnet’s hit survival program “Queendom” is returning with a second season, featuring six high-profile female K-pop acts vying to take home the top honor, along with an opportunity to air its global comeback show through the cable channel.



The show will take on the same format as the previous season, which ended in October 2019, but this time also allows global fans to participate in the voting to pick their No. 1 “global queen.”



The program’s first season received attention and praise for showcasing six groups’ creative performances and skillful singing and dancing. AOA, Mamamoo, Lovelyz, Oh My Girl, (G)I-dle and Park Bom, formerly of now-disbanded 2NE1, competed for the crown.



Viewers of the second season of “Queendom” will see six girl groups -- WJSN, Brave Girls, Loona, Viviz, Kep1er and Hyolyn, formerly of now-defunct act Sistar -- battle it out with their performances in each episode. The winner of the show gets to promote its new song in a separate global comeback show on Mnet.



“Fans around the world can participate in video voting and evaluate the contestants as a global evaluation group,” Park Chan-wook, the chief producer of the program, said during an online conference Wednesday. “Since K-pop fans around the world can watch the show through real-time streaming services, we’ve decided to introduce the system.”



Leaders of each girl group promised to show off their various hidden charms and talents to fans while battling it out on the show.



“Although we received much love with ‘Rollin’ last year, we haven’t shown much of ourselves besides the hit song since our debut. We want to show more of our charms through the show,” Brave Girls’ Minyoung said.





Poster image of the second season of Mnet’s hit survival program “Queendom” (Mnet)