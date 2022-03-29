Korea asks: what age is too young to be a criminal?

Amid ongoing discussions about President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s pledge to reduce the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 14 to 12, recent data has shown that the number of juvenile crimes committed by offenders under 14 have risen in the past five years.



Last Thursday, Rep. Kim Hoi-jae of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea revealed that 35,390 people under the age of 14 have been accused of committing major felonies from 2017-2021. This included 10,199 cases of battery, 1,913 cases of sexual harassment or rape, 47 cases of robbery and nine cases of murder.



The number for 2021 was 8,374, marking a 34.8 percent increase from 2017.



“Underage crimes have grown crueler and more violent in recent years. The minimum age of criminal liability should be reduced, and there should be an exception on imposing criminal punishments on minors who cannot be reformed with mere protective detention,” Rep. Kim said, referring to the law stipulating that offenders younger than 14 should be sent to youth detention centers for up to two years, rather than be subject to criminal law.



Rep. Kim is currently pushing for a bill that would reduce the said age to 13, and allow pressing legal charges on repeat underage offenders that had been sent to detention centers three or more times. This, along with Yoon’s pledge, was a reaction to a nationwide fury against news about violent juvenile crimes.



These lead to the question: should the young go unpunished for even the most heinous crimes?



Crime and non-punishment



Legal minors under the age of 19 can be punished by criminal law. But Chapter II, Article Nine of the country’s Criminal Act stipulates that a person under the age of 14 is legally defined as a “criminal minor” and should not be punished. Protective detention is the only form of punishment for this age group mentioned in the Juvenile Act.



The aforementioned increase in unpunishable crimes by “criminal minors” contrasts with the decrease in punishable crimes by those caught between the different definitions of a minor or those aged 14-19, which went from 84,026 in 2017 to 55,846 in 2021.



In July of 2018, a middle-school girl committed suicide after being raped by two middle school boys five months earlier. Both offenders and the victim were 13-year-olds, and the two went unpunished by the criminal law. This incident sparked massive outrage across the state. Over 230,000 people signed a petition that called on strengthening punitive actions against criminal minors.



In January of 2021, a video of young students who assaulted and verbally abused senior citizens for fun went viral. It showed one of them taunting a man in his 70s by saying, “Hit me, you (expletive). You can’t.” The offenders -- revealed to be first-year middle school students -- later were reported to be unpunished.



The public’s interest in juvenile crime led to the launch of the Netflix series “Juvenile Justice,” starring Kim Hye-soo as a judge assigned to administering punishment to criminal minors.





Kim Hye-soo in Netflix‘s “Juvenile Justice.” (Netflix)