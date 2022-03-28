NCT Dream switches on love mode through ‘Glitch Mode’

Boy band NCT Dream poses during an online press conference Monday. (S.M. Entertainment)



Less than a year since NCT Dream spiced up the summer season with seven different flavors of “Hot Sauce” by releasing its first LP, the boy band dropped its second LP, “Glitch Mode” on Monday evening. This marks the group’s return in nearly nine months since their previous work.



In a press conference Monday, Mark described the album as “an album that has upgraded compared to when we released our first LP last year, and the album consists of a total of 11 tracks.”



Jeno also added to what Mark‘s description. “I would like to take the time to thank fans for all the love that many had sent us when we dropped our first LP,” he said. “I was surprised when I heard about how many albums we have sold, and we’ll continue to show good performances and stages through our album.”



Monday’s online press conference event was hosted by Doyoung of boy band NCT 127.



With the new album, the seven-member band achieved its second “million-seller” record as pre-orders for the album have surpassed the two million mark by selling 2,030,000 copies as of Sunday. The band has sold more than 1.71 million copies compared to its previous album, “Hot Sauce.”



Leading the 11-song package is “Buffering (Glitch Mode),” which Haechan described as a “hip-hop-based dance song that has an addictive hook and a chant, and a song that you would keep wanting to hear.”



The vocalist went on to say that the composer came up with a tune that best matches NCT Dream’s concept. And as the title suggests, the term “buffering” is used to liken how a person buffers when one sees their lover. Also, Mark participated in writing the lyrics for rap making.



Jisung chimed in, saying that lagging, being frozen and electrified are the main keywords of the dance moves. “The choreography shows how we buffer, and the dance moves are easy to follow,” he added.



When asked about the music video to be released later, Chenle said the whole storyline is how an error is caused by falling in love and hinted that each bandmate played two roles in the music video: An employee of a game store and a love cupid.



Renjun piped in, saying that the “buffering” in the music video was shot by making the music 0.5 times faster than the original track, and the band danced to the song two times faster. “Please look forward to it because it’s fun,” he said.



Apart from the title track, the seven member group’s rap line –- Mark, Jaemin, Jisung and Jeno -– listed themselves as lyricists on the album. The four members wrote “It’s Yours,” “Replay,” “Never Goodbye” and “Saturday Drip” as the rap unit’s track.



This time, NCT Dream drifted away from its high-teen concept and went for a mature look. Haechan said he wanted to show that the band has matured more than its previous album, and as seen in concept photos, the album’s overall concept matches the frenzied beats of the song.







(S.M. Entertainment)