Business

Hyundai Motor’s Ioniq 5 ranks top in Auto Bild’s EV test

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Mar 28, 2022 - 15:24       Updated : Mar 28, 2022 - 15:24
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor Group said Monday that its flagship electric vehicle Ioniq 5 has ranked top in German automotive magazine Auto Bild’s EV test, beating other European rivals such as Audi Q4 e-tron and Polestar 2.

In the latest edition of Auto Bild, the vehicles were tested and evaluated based on seven categories including performance of powertrain, driving comfort, connectivity, eco-friendliness and price competitiveness. 

Ioniq 5 ranked top in four categories with a total of 573 points, beating Audi Q4 e-tron and Polestar 2 which garnered 565 points and 553 points, respectively. 

This is the Korean carmaker’s third time topping the rankings. It previously beat Volkswagen ID.4 in October and Mercedes-Benz EQB earlier this month.

In Auto Bild’s review of the Ioniq 5, it said the car does not require not much power to accelerate up to 185 kilometers per hour, thanks to its powerful but quiet acceleration performance, and also praised the carmaker’s i-Pedal, or one-pedal driving, which works by applying the brakes as soon as one lifts one’s foot off the pedal. 

Earlier this year, Ioniq 5 also topped the German magazine’s Best Import Cars of the Year in the EV category.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
