Nexon launches Dungeon & Fighter Mobile

Image of Dungeon and Fighter Mobile (Nexon)
South Korean gaming giant Nexon will launch Dungeon & Fighter Mobile -- the latest title of the developer’s megahit intellectual property -- on Thursday, the company said Wednesday.
Similar to the PC version, the mobile title is a fast-paced 2D anime-styled side scrolling action game combined with elements of role-playing games and based on a continuously developing storyline.
Dungeon & Fighter is one of Nexon’s most popular franchises as the PC version has 850 million registered users worldwide with accumulative sales of $18 billion since its release in August 2005. According to the company, Dungeon & Fighter was the only Korean title to make Statista’s top 10 list of free-to-play games with the most sales in 2020.
The action game is especially popular in China as it recorded 5 million concurrent players there in 2014.
Neople, Nexon’s subsidiary responsible for the development of the flagship title, said over 250 developers and engineers took part over the course of five years for Dungeon & Fighter Mobile. The main focus was to recreate the detailed controlling motion of the keyboard into the touch screen on smartphones.
Yun Myeong-jin, general director of the game developer, said the joystick motion for the smartphone screen was changed over 30 times to make sure that users can feel the delicate control of the action-themed title.
Neople designed it in a way that users would be able to play smoothly with no disruptions even in various unexpected situations, Yun said.
In December, the game maker opened Dungeon & Fighter Mobile’s test server for six hours without prior notice. Hundreds of thousands of players rushed to get a glimpse of the much anticipated title and caused a 30-minute waiting time for access.
With Thursday’s launch, the company will look to boost its relatively weaker performance in mobile earnings. According to Nexon’s yearly earnings report, its mobile sales accounted for 28 percent of total sales worth 2.85 trillion won ($2.35 billion) in 2021.
Dungeon & Fighter Mobile will become available at 8 a.m. on app stores in South Korea, according to the company. A Nexon official said the company is in the process of making the mobile title available in the global market including China.
By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com
)