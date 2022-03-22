 Back To Top
[Graphic News] 7 in 10 S. Koreans suffered income reduction amid pandemic: survey

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Mar 23, 2022 - 10:00       Updated : Mar 23, 2022 - 10:00

Nearly 7 in 10 South Koreans saw their income fall in the wake of COVID-19, a survey showed. 

In an online survey of 2,016 people aged 18 or above by the Korea Institute of Public Administration from Nov. 15-22, 68 percent said their average monthly income was lower in 2021 than in 2019 before the pandemic struck. 

Only 30 percent said their income rose, while the remaining 2 percent said it remains unchanged. 

Those who earned less lost 1.25 million won ($1,038) per month on average, while those who earned more saw their monthly income increase by 786,700 won on average. 

The income decrease appeared to be attributable to shorter working hours amid the pandemic. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
