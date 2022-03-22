Poland committed to help refugees in Ukrainian crisis: Polish ambassador

Polish Ambassador Piotr Ostaszewski poses during a recent interview with The Korea Herald at his residence in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
Poland is committed to supporting humanitarian aid to Ukraine amid dramatic geopolitical and international security changes caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said Poland’s Ambassador to Korea Piotr Ostaszewski in an email interview with The Korea Herald on Monday.
Ostaszewski stressed that Poland is helping Ukraine on an enormous scale in the refugee crisis and has received over 2 million refugees from Ukraine.
“No one is left without a help,” he said.
According to Ostaszewski, every day around 100,000 people are crossing the Polish border, and Poland has organized special 38 reception points where everyone is provided with a meal, emergency medical care, a place to rest and information about their stay in Poland as well as temporary accommodation.
He said that aid is coordinated by the Polish Ministry of Interior and the Chancellery of the Prime Minister in collaboration with local vaivodes, the Office for Foreigners, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Governmental Agency for Strategic Reserves.
Ostaszewski suggested offering humanitarian assistance to Ukraine using the Polish government’s official Pomagam Ukraine website.
“Not only that Polish people are helping Ukrainians spontaneously and voluntarily but many of them host Ukrainians in their private houses,” the ambassador said. “Poland proved to be opened to help people in need.”
According to Ostaszewski, Poland is a big humanitarian hub and among more than 30 countries who participate in its efforts from Europe, South America, North America and Asia is South Korea.
Ostaszewski applauded the response of the international democratic community in showing solidarity and support for the innocent victims of war.
Asked about cases of discrimination against refugees from Africa and the Middle East, Ostaszewski accused Russia of using disinformation in cyberspace as one of its most important powerful tools on the battlefield.
“It is one of the biggest fake news I have ever heard,” he said, adding that Poland has always been tolerant and that has been a fundamental principle of the Polish state since the 15th century.
Ostaszewski emphasized that Poland is committed to helping anyone who escapes the horrors of war, pointing to examples of letters of acknowledgements from Kenya, Egypt, Morocco, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Zambia, Israel and Iran.
“This war, I should say is extremely brutal since is directed against civilians,” highlighted Ostaszewski .
According to Ostaszewski, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with foreign diplomatic missions whose representatives supporting their citizens on the border pointed out the perfect organization, professionalism and devotion of Polish services to help all the refugees.
Referring to the recent suspension of Russia’s membership from the Council of Europe, Ostaszewski said that it was a symbolic move against showing disrespect for universal human rights, and the decision made on March 16 speaks for itself.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)