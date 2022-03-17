[Visual History of Korea] Unmunsa Buddhist Nunnery University continues tradition of women’s role in Korean Buddhism

Nuns pray inside Daeungjeon building, designated as Korea’s National Treasure No. 835, at the Unmunsa Buddhist Nunnery University in Korea. (Hyungwon Kang)

Women’s prominent role in Korean Buddhism goes way back in history.



Becoming a Buddhist nun or monk was a common life options for the ruling elites of the Silla Kingdom and Goryeo Empire which lasted more than 14 centuries from 57 BC to AD 1392.



Even kings and queens jettisoned their throne to become Buddhist monks and nuns during the Silla period, just as the Siddhartha Shakyamuni Buddha gave up his kingdom to become an enlightened one, some 2,600 years ago.



The oldest surviving book that was printed with movable metal types, the Jikji, has the name of a nun named Myodeok, a possible royal family member, who commissioned the printing of the book.



When Buddhist temples were destroyed and bronze statues melted to make coins and weapons during the 500 years of Neo-Confucian Joseon kingdom, Korean women’s names were often not recorded in genealogy books.



Women were mentioned only by her father’s family name in jokbo, or family tree books, next to full names of her husband and the couple’s children.



Leaving home to practice Buddhism as a clergy is called chulga, which literally means departing the family.



Today, some 6,000 Korean Buddhist nuns continue the tradition of leaving the family to practice Buddhism full time as a lifelong conviction.





Nuns pray during a daily prayer meeting at the Unmunsa Buddhist Nunnery University. (Hyungwon Kang)

About a third of all Buddhist Nuns in Korea have been educated at Korea’s largest Buddhist nunnery, the Unmunsa Buddhist Nunnery University in Cheongdo in North Gyeongsang Province.



The Unmunsa Buddhist Nunnery University was founded by Ven. Myeongeong, 91, one of the first female Buddhist teachers in Korea. Since 1970, the university has graduated nearly 2,200 students.



Ven. Myeongseong’s teachings have been published in an anthology which is considered a definitive body of Buddhist teachings for Korean Buddhism.



The highly disciplined curriculum at the Unmunsa Buddhist Nunnery University includes manual labor for everyone. Ven. Myeongseong instituted a work rule for her students, where everyone must perform some manual labor called “ulryeok” during the day or they do not eat.”



The Unmunsa temple has a vast amount of land around it, awarded during the Goryeo period, which is farmed exclusively by the nuns and students at the university. “We grow all our vegetables,” said the temple’s head professor Ven. Unsan.



Until Buddhist nuns are ordained officially after graduation from the Buddhist University, they are called samini seunim.



About three years after graduating from a university, samini seunim Dohyeon left her job and became a hakin, a student, at the Unmunsa Buddhist Nunnery University.





Students and faculty march back to their campus following a morning prayer service at the Unmunsa Buddhist Nunnery University in Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang province. (Hyungwon Kang)