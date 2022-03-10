Future first lady Kim: ‘I will help with my humble capabilities’

Kim Kun-hee, wife of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (Yonhap)
Kim Kun-hee, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s wife and future first lady, spoke to local media early Thursday morning after Yoon won the 20th presidential election.
“I will assist, with my humble capabilities, the president-elect to fulfill the tasks given to him by the people,” said Kim, 49, in an interview with a local media outlet early Thursday morning after Yoon’s win became clear.
“I will try to help the president-elect pay more attention to (people living in) dark corners of our society, where the government’s hands do not reach,” she was quoted as saying.
Mired in a number of controversies, including allegations of stock price manipulation and falsified credentials on job applications, Kim has kept an extremely low profile on the campaign trail.
She cast her ballot alone at a polling station near her home in Seocho-dong on Friday, the first day of the early voting period. Kim has since not made a public appearance, even with the election victory.
On her not accompanying Yoon to the People Power Party headquarters early Thursday morning, a party official said: “Kim didn’t show up out of consideration for party members who have been at the forefront of election campaigning. There is a possibility that she would only attend official events where she has to take on the role of the first lady.”
Mindful of a negative public image of Kim, Yoon pledged earlier to do away with a team at the presidential office dedicated to handling the first lady’s affairs. The couple married in 2012 and live with four dogs and three cats. They have no children.
By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com
)