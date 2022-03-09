[Live updates: Election 2022] Voter turnout exceeds 60% as of 1 p.m.

Stay tuned for the latest news, updates and results on South Korea’s presidential election from The Korea Herald. -- Ed.
Voter turnout exceeds 60% as of 1 p.m.
March 9, 2022, 1:45 p.m.
Voter turnout for South Korea's presidential election surpassed 60 percent as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, with the early voting tally incorporated, according to the country's election authorities.
Out of the total 44.2 million eligible voters nationwide, 27 million, or 61.2 percent, have cast their ballots at 14,464 polling stations since the voting started at 6 a.m., the National Election Commission said.
The preliminary tally, which included the results of the two-day early voting, was higher than 55.5 percent reported at the same time in the previous presidential election in 2017.
By region, Seoul recorded 60.6 percent, the surrounding province of Gyeonggi 59.5 percent and the western port city of Incheon 58.4 percent.
South Jeolla Province posted the highest rate of 70.7 percent, while the southeastern port city of Busan registered the lowest turnout of 58.2 percent.
More than 16 million, or 36.9 percent of the total, already cast their ballots in the early voting Friday and Saturday. (Yonhap)
What Lee, Yoon said on Election Day
March 9, 2022, 12:25 p.m.
Here’s what two main candidates said on Facebook early Wednesday, as polls opened nationwide to elect the next president of South Korea.
Lee Jae-myung of Democratic Party of Korea said:
“There’s only one day left.
The election result is going to be neck and neck.
The outcome can be determined by only thousands, or even hundreds, of votes.
… Tonight, I will greet you as the 20th president of the Republic of Korea. Thank you.”
Yoon Suk-yeol of People Power Party said:
“I still have lingering feelings from yesterday. I was deeply impressed by your overwhelming support despite the rigorous schedule traveling throughout Jeju, Busan, Daegu, Daejeon and Seoul.
Regimental change will come only through voting. Voting makes changes. Voting brings victory.”
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
Voter turnout reaches 16% at 11 am, lower than previous poll
March 9, 2022, 11:30 a.m.
Voter turnout for South Korea's presidential election reached 16 percent as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the country's election authorities.
Out of the total 44.2 million eligible voters nationwide, 7 million had cast their ballots at 14,464 polling stations, five hours after the start of voting, the National Election Commission said.
The turnout was lower than 19.4 percent reported at the same time in the previous presidential election in 2017.
The provisional tally does not include the results of the two-day early voting last week.More than 16 million, or 36.9 percent of the registered voters, already cast their ballots in the early voting Friday and Saturday. (Yonhap)
Voter turnout at 8.1% at 9 am
March 9, 2022, 9:30 a.m.
As of 9 a.m., average voter turnout was reported to be 8.1 percent nationwide, slightly lower than the 9.4 percent at the same time in the previous presidential election in 2017.
Election in numbers:
27cm long with 14 names printed on it, your ballot is worth millions
March 9, 2022, 8:30 a.m.
As Koreans head to the polls to elect their next president, here’s a quick look at the vote by key numbers.
14: Number of names printed on the ballot paper
Although the race has come down to dead heat between the two frontrunners, representing the main parties of the left and right wings, it started off with 14 candidates registered. Two dropped out, leaving 12 still running.
27: Length of the ballot paper in centimeters
A single ballot is about 27 centimeters long, listing the 14 candidates, including the two who have quit -- Ahn Cheol-soo and Kim Dong-yeon. Any votes cast for the two will not be counted.
36.93: Percentage of voters who already cast their ballot during the March 4 and 5 early voting period. This is the highest rate recorded since 2014, when advance voting was introduced in the country.
44.19 million: Number of eligible voters. Some 8.8 million of them are estimated to be under COVID-19 home recovery or quarantine restrictions.
5: Local elections being held alongside the presidential vote.
In five constituencies, including Seoul’s Jongno and Seocho districts, voters will also elect their representative for the National Assembly in two reelections and three by-elections. The outcomes of these votes won’t bring about a dramatic change in the dominant position the ruling party has, as it holds 172 seats out of 295 in the unicameral parliament.
421 billion: Expected expenditures in Korean won for today’s election. Divided by the number of voters, this translates to 9,520 won spent per vote.
67 million: Value of one person’s vote in Korean won, calculated by dividing the total of government budgets the newly elected president will influence in the next five years by the number of voters.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
Election Day arrives
March 9, 2022, 6 a.m.
Polls opened across South Korea at 6 a.m. Wednesday in a presidential election that many voters described as a contest of who’s the least worst.
Lee Jae-myung of the liberal ruling Democratic Party of Korea is vying against Yoon Suk-yeol of the conservative opposition People Power Party in a neck-and-neck race. Exit poll results will be announced at 7:30 p.m. by major broadcasters.
Koreans born before March 11, 2004, are eligible to vote at 14,464 polling stations nationwide. Balloting will continue until 6 p.m., after which COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine will be able to vote until 7:30 p.m.
Nearly 37 percent of voters have already cast their ballots in March 4-5 early voting.
The two front-runners, while both students of law, come from contrasting backgrounds.
Lee, born to a poor family, was a factory worker in his teens. He worked his way up to becoming a lawyer, later the mayor of Seongnam and then governor of Gyeonggi Province, the most populous region in the country.
Yoon, born to a university professor father, was a prosecutor whose investigations on the Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye administrations put him in the national spotlight. He clashed with the Moon Jae-in administration over prosecutorial reform policies and has become one of Moon’s harshest critics.
The race has been marred by scandals involving family members, allegations of corruption and abuse of power and mudslinging.
Whoever wins will get a single, five-year term as the 20th president of South Korea.
By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)