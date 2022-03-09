[Live updates: Election 2022] Voter turnout exceeds 60% as of 1 p.m.

Stay tuned for the latest news, updates and results on South Korea’s presidential election from The Korea Herald. -- Ed.

Democratic Party of Korea`s Lee Jae-myung (left) and People Power Party`s Yoon Suk-yeol (Yonhap)

Voter turnout exceeds 60% as of 1 p.m. March 9, 2022, 1:45 p.m. Voter turnout for South Korea's presidential election surpassed 60 percent as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, with the early voting tally incorporated, according to the country's election authorities. Out of the total 44.2 million eligible voters nationwide, 27 million, or 61.2 percent, have cast their ballots at 14,464 polling stations since the voting started at 6 a.m., the National Election Commission said. The preliminary tally, which included the results of the two-day early voting, was higher than 55.5 percent reported at the same time in the previous presidential election in 2017. By region, Seoul recorded 60.6 percent, the surrounding province of Gyeonggi 59.5 percent and the western port city of Incheon 58.4 percent. South Jeolla Province posted the highest rate of 70.7 percent, while the southeastern port city of Busan registered the lowest turnout of 58.2 percent. More than 16 million, or 36.9 percent of the total, already cast their ballots in the early voting Friday and Saturday. (Yonhap) What Lee, Yoon said on Election Day March 9, 2022, 12:25 p.m. Here’s what two main candidates said on Facebook early Wednesday, as polls opened nationwide to elect the next president of South Korea. Lee Jae-myung of Democratic Party of Korea said: “There’s only one day left. The election result is going to be neck and neck. The outcome can be determined by only thousands, or even hundreds, of votes. … Tonight, I will greet you as the 20th president of the Republic of Korea. Thank you.” Yoon Suk-yeol of People Power Party said: “I still have lingering feelings from yesterday. I was deeply impressed by your overwhelming support despite the rigorous schedule traveling throughout Jeju, Busan, Daegu, Daejeon and Seoul. Regimental change will come only through voting. Voting makes changes. Voting brings victory.” By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)

A voter puts her ballot in the voting box for South Korea`s 20th presidential election on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Voter turnout reaches 16% at 11 am, lower than previous poll March 9, 2022, 11:30 a.m. Voter turnout for South Korea's presidential election reached 16 percent as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the country's election authorities. Out of the total 44.2 million eligible voters nationwide, 7 million had cast their ballots at 14,464 polling stations, five hours after the start of voting, the National Election Commission said. The turnout was lower than 19.4 percent reported at the same time in the previous presidential election in 2017. The provisional tally does not include the results of the two-day early voting last week.More than 16 million, or 36.9 percent of the registered voters, already cast their ballots in the early voting Friday and Saturday. (Yonhap) Voter turnout at 8.1% at 9 am March 9, 2022, 9:30 a.m. As of 9 a.m., average voter turnout was reported to be 8.1 percent nationwide, slightly lower than the 9.4 percent at the same time in the previous presidential election in 2017. Election in numbers: 27cm long with 14 names printed on it, your ballot is worth millions March 9, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

The list of candidates for 2022 South Korean Presidential Election appear on a ballot. (Yonhap)