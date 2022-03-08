Main opposition predicts landslide win, ruling bloc maintains hope for tight victory

In the picture on the left, pesidential candidate Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea holds his thumb up during a campaigning event in Paju, Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday. In the picture on the right, presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party holds up a letter he received from a child during a campaigning event in Jeju Island on Tuesday. (Yonhap)



In the final hours of their campaigns for this year’s presidential election, the ruling and opposition blocs each predicted victory for their side as they ramped up last-minute campaigning on Tuesday.



With the election law prohibiting publication of all public surveys from six days before the election, the two frontrunners in the race -- Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party -- stayed on their toes.



On Tuesday, People Power Party Chairman Lee Jun-seok claimed his party’s flagbearer Yoon Suk-yeol would beat the ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung by a gap of over 10 percentage points.



“We will have to see (on the poll result) as the opponent is putting up their last-minute attack on us. But from the public polls published before the ‘black out,’ Yoon had stood ahead (of Lee) by 5 to 8 percentage points,” Lee Jun-seok said in a radio interview on Tuesday.



“When the swing voters who have not made up their minds yet make a choice, I believe the gap could widen by up to 10 percent.”



On the ruling bloc’s side, Rhyu Si-min, a liberal commentator and former chairman of the Roh Moo-hyun Foundation, claimed Lee Jae-myung would win the election, beating Yoon by “1 percentage point.”



“By 1 percentage point, I do not mean it as an absolute figure, but it will be a tight race,” Rhyu said, appearing on a TV program on Monday.





