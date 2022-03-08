Candidates congregate in Seoul in final plea in finale to campaigns marred by scandals

The election campaigns for the presidential election are wrapping up Tuesday, with candidates each promising a brighter future for Korea.
While the front-runners spent the last day of campaigns claiming to be the only right choice for the nation's future, their campaigns have been marred with scandals and accusations, which all but buried pledges and policy initiatives.
On Tuesday, all major candidates were scheduled to end their campaign journeys in central and symbolic areas of Seoul, having spent the day appealing to young voters.
Presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea held a final press conference in the morning to appeal to undecided voters. "I stand here, heavy-hearted and scared, as Korea is at a crossroad of moving forward for the future or going backward to the past," Lee said.
"Please write the new history of the victory of the people with me," he said. Lee said he will work on forming an administration for integration, such as a launching a transition team that can work on the policies promised by each candidate.
"Democratic Party with Lee Jae-myung will be different. We will put down all the vested rights we had under the two-part system," he said, promising to put an end to the current political dynamics.
After the conference, he met with voters in Yeouido, western Seoul, in a bid to emphasize his vision on bringing economic recovery.
The candidate had vowed to have South Korea grow into the fifth-largest economy in the world by reaching a per capita gross domestic product of $50,000 and raising the Kospi, the country’s main stock index, to 5,000 points during his term.
Lee was scheduled to spend the remaining hours of the campaign by holding rallies in Incheon and two places in Gyeonggi Province, before holding a major rally in the evening at the Cheonggye Plaza in Jongno-gu, central Seoul.
His presidential election campaign committee said Lee chose to hold the final rally near Gwanghwamun Square, a symbolic place for the liberal faction as it was a stage for candlelight demonstrations in 2017 held to denounce former President Park Geun-hye that later led to her impeachment.
Lee also cast his ballot in the area during early voting Friday, to signal to voters that he will uphold the spirit of the demonstrations.
Afterward, the ruling party candidate was scheduled to walk in the streets of a college area in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, and meet young voters in their 20s and 30s, the two age groups often touted as key "swing voters" in Wednesday’s election.
Lee's closest rival, Yoon Suk-yeol from the main opposition People Power Party planned his schedule to steadily move from south to eventually finish in Seoul, starting his first rally in Jeju Island then flying over to Busan for another.
"You have seen all the corruption of the Democratic Party administration be hidden and concealed. This is the death of democracy," Yoon said, attacking the rival party while canvassing on Jeju Island.
He was then scheduled to make stops in Daegu and Daejeon before staging the final mass rally in front of Seoul City Hall in the center of the capital.
The People Power Party said the schedule was planned to signal to voters with varying political views that Yoon is a candidate who can bring justice and impartiality by successfully overturning the administration and creating a country centered on the people and their livelihoods.
The rallies will be concentrated on highlighting Yoon's competitiveness to bring an end to troubling effects and missteps from the incumbent Moon Jae-in administration, the party said.
To emphasize unity of party heavyweights, Yoon’s last mass rally in Seoul Plaza will be joined by his primary competitors Rep. Hong Joon-pyo and former lawmaker Yoo Seung-min. People's Party Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo, who dropped out of the race earlier in uniting his candidacy with that of Yoon, was also scheduled to take the stand at the Seoul rally.
Citing the needed agendas for the development of Busan, Ahn said, "I ask Yoon to carry on the duties," shouting Yoon's name with the supporters at the scene.
Yoon was scheduled afterward to conclude his final campaigning day by meeting young voters at a college town area in Gwangjin-gu, eastern Seoul, and moving to do the same near the Gangnam Station area in southern Seoul.
Rep. Sim Sang-jung, the presidential candidate for the minor left-wing Justice Party, also scheduled her last day of campaigning to key hotspots of Seoul. Her party announced Sim would focus her morning campaign in northern parts of Seoul and ending her journey in Mapo-gu.
"This election would have been only about gender discrimination and hatred if it was not for me," Sim said on a radio show Tuesday morning. "Only politics with conviction can change the world and only voting with conviction can change our lives."
As a candidate from the minor progressive party and the only major female candidate in the election, Sim addressed the issues of feminism and women's rights, celebrating the International Women’s Day.
"The lives of Korean women are feminism itself," Sim wrote on her social media account Tuesday. "My life was feminism, too. I am not ashamed about my past," she wrote. "Please support the journey of gender equality -- a path which I have not given up."
The three main candidates scheduled to conclude their campaign journeys in the capital region as many surveys have hinted in the past that most of the politically neutral voters who are yet to decide on their picks are located in Seoul and nearby areas.
Latest survey results hinted Lee and Yoon were still competing for lead within margins of error, and both parties have hinted in recent interviews that their candidates seem to be in the lead.
The 20th presidential election officially starts at 6 a.m. Wednesday and allows voters to cast their ballots at polling stations near to their home addresses until 6 p.m. the same day. COVID-19 patients and those under quarantine orders will be given a separate time slot of 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to cast their votes.
Local broadcasters SBS, MBC, KBS and JTBC will unveil their exit poll results starting at 7:30 p.m. Other media outlets will be allowed to report on the exit poll results from 7:40 p.m., 10 minutes after the results are announced.
If the election outcome is a tight race between Lee and Yoon as expected, the winner could be announced as late as 5 a.m. Thursday.
