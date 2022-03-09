[Election 2022] Voters flock to polling stations despite record virus cases

More than 20 people wait in line to cast their ballots at a polling station in Seongbuk Child and Youth Center, northern Seoul, on Wednesday at around 7:00 a.m. (Choi Jae-hee / The Korea Herald)





Election Day has arrived in South Korea, along with a sharp spike in the daily virus tally.



Amid reports of 342,446 new coronavirus cases in South Korea, voters across the country flocked to their local polling stations starting as early as 6 a.m. to elect the next leader of the country. Long lines snaked out the doors at schools and community centers, reflecting voters’ eagerness to have their voices heard.



Seongbuk Child and Youth Center in northern Seoul had more than 20 people in line to vote at around 7:00 a.m., an hour after polls opened nationwide.



Kim Hyun-hee, a 32-year-old nail artist, said she came early in the morning as she has customers to tend to. She is almost fully booked with appointments for the day.



“Many have made reservations for Election Day because it’s their day off so I dropped by the voting booth on my way to work. I voted for a candidate with realistic campaign promises, not exaggerated ones,” she told The Korea Herald.



Yoo Beom-jin, a 25-year-old student from Kookmin University, said, “I hope a new president can address the issue of home prices and unemployment, which are major challenges young people face today,” while waiting in line with his girlfriend.





Park Myung-soon, 118, the oldest resident in Gwangju, enters a polling station in a wheelchair in Moonheung-dong, Buk-gu, on Wednesday at around 11:00 a.m. (Yonhap)