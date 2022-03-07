Exhibition showcases Indian chapter in Korean War

A photo exhibition shows India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, welcoming Korean War prisoners of war at his residence. (Embassy of India in Seoul)

The Indian Embassy in Seoul, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs and the War Memorial of Korea co-hosted a photo exhibition on India’s humanitarian assistance during the Korean War at the War Memorial in Seoul on Thursday.



India supported the UN security council resolution and extended humanitarian support by deploying the 60 Para Field Ambulance medical unit commanded by A.G. Rangaraj, an Indian lieutenant colonel, the Indian Embassy said in a press statement Wednesday.



Celebrating the inaugural and photo collection efforts, Veterans Affairs Minister Hwang Ki-chul applauded India’s humanitarian assistance during the Korean War and India’s great love and respect for human lives when war broke out 72 years ago.



“India sent the largest number of medical personnel of 627 people among the seven states along the medical assistance during the Korean War, treating 222,000 Koreans, UN military members and civilians,” Hwang recalled, saying photographs shared in the exhibition show the selfless sacrifice made by Indian medical forces who cared only for peace on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.





Chief guests inaugurate a photo exhibition on India’s humanitarian assistance during the Korean War at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul on Thursday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)