 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

CJ delivery workers to resume work next week, ending two-month strike

By Korea Herald
Published : Mar 3, 2022 - 18:18       Updated : Mar 3, 2022 - 18:18
A delivery worker sorts parcels at a logistics center in this file photo. Yonhap
A delivery worker sorts parcels at a logistics center in this file photo. Yonhap
A labor union strike at CJ Logistics has finally come to an end, after causing delays and disruptions in parcel deliveries across the nation for nearly two months.

Unionized members will return to work Monday, after signing a new employment contract Saturday that reflects measures on improving working conditions, the firm’s labor union announced Thursday.

CJ delivery workers that participated in the industrial action, which began Dec. 28, demanded that management implement previously agreed measures to reduce workload. The calls came after a number of couriers died supposedly from overwork.

“We offer a sincere apology for the inconvenience and trouble caused. We promise to make up for that with improved services,” the union and the management said in a joint statement Thursday.

 

By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114