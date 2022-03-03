CJ delivery workers to resume work next week, ending two-month strike

A delivery worker sorts parcels at a logistics center in this file photo. Yonhap
A labor union strike at CJ Logistics has finally come to an end, after causing delays and disruptions in parcel deliveries across the nation for nearly two months.
Unionized members will return to work Monday, after signing a new employment contract Saturday that reflects measures on improving working conditions, the firm’s labor union announced Thursday.
CJ delivery workers that participated in the industrial action, which began Dec. 28, demanded that management implement previously agreed measures to reduce workload. The calls came after a number of couriers died supposedly from overwork.
“We offer a sincere apology for the inconvenience and trouble caused. We promise to make up for that with improved services,” the union and the management said in a joint statement Thursday.
