National

Vietnam monitoring bank accounts of N. Korean embassy employees: report

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 24, 2022 - 10:48       Updated : Feb 24, 2022 - 10:48
(123rf)
(123rf)

The Vietnamese government is closely monitoring bank accounts of North Koreans in the country as part of efforts to implement UN sanctions against Pyongyang, an international organization's report showed Thursday.

The Southeast Asian country has taken proactive measures against Pyongyang's activities prohibited under UN Security Council sanctions, according to an evaluation report on Vietnam's steps to combat money laundering released by the Financial Action Task Force. Based in Paris, the organization is tasked with combating money laundering and terrorism financing.

"Regarding potential sanctions evasion, Vietnam has identified 32 bank accounts held by DPRK citizens, primarily embassy employees, which are closely monitored," the report read, using the acronym of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

It said the State Bank of Vietnam identified a transaction related to a North Korean embassy employee engaged in commercial activity in March 2017, leading to the closure of three-related accounts.

Vietnam has also closed some North Korean businesses, suspended most imports and exports from North Korea and confiscated over 2,000 tons of North Korean coal, it added.

"While there are still full diplomatic relations with the DPRK, Vietnam has committed to implementing UN Security Council trade and sectoral sanctions and is taking steps to reduce its exposure to trade with the DPRK," the report read. (Yonhap)

 

