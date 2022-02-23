[Election 101] Branding for office: How candidates marketed for elections

Presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea is portrayed as a candidate with skills and experience to bring back growth to South Korea, asking voters to "think again" despite his weaknesses of criminal records and immoral behaviors from the past. (Screen capture from YouTube)

In every election, candidates offer pledges, but winning support requires a person voters can believe in, and complex marketing and branding tactics are key parts of a candidate's public image.



TV advertisements have undoubtedly taken up a large portion of marketing tactics in each presidential election, and successful video appearance has accounted for much of success tales of many former presidents in their bid for the top administrative post.



Famously, President Moon Jae-in for the 2017 presidential race branded himself as a compassionate political figure by highlighting his appearances at memorial events for the Sewol ferry disaster.



The video emphasized his critical stance toward the incumbent administration at the time, while attempting to convey that he empathized with the victims. He was shown shedding tears during the event, in an apparent bid to depict his human side to voters.



During the 2012 presidential election, Moon’s predecessor Park Geun-hye explicitly showed the facial scars she got when a man slashed open her right cheek with a utility knife during a local election campaign in 2006.



She also showed no change in facial expression during the advert, seemingly to emphasize she was a candidate with a calm, serious mind. Park tried to highlight in her campaign that she was more experienced than her rival Moon.



Former President Lee Myung-bak appeared in a TV advertisement in which he was eating soup at a traditional marketplace while hearing a merchant asking him to save the economy if become the president. He sought to emphasize his working class background while highlighting the accomplishments of his years as Seoul mayor.



His predecessor Roh Moo-hyun held a guitar in his hand and sang a popular folk song to convey the image of being the man of the people. His background of coming from a poor farming family and working as a human rights lawyer worked in harmony with the imagery, scoring his ticket to the Blue House.



A TV advertisement for presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party shows Yoon smiling in front of a child with a message reading, "Yoon Suk-yeol raised by the people, president who can change tomorrow." (Screen capture from YouTube)