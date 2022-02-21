[Voters &] ‘Young voters’ ask to be taken more seriously

Presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party raises his fist in the air during a canvassing event in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, Saturday. (People Power Party)

With less than three weeks to go to the presidential election, Kim Min-young, 31, has yet to decide who she will support for the country’s next president, as none of the contenders have been successful in persuading her.



“The many election promises the candidates have made to target voters in their 20s and 30s lack details in how they link with the visions and principles the candidates hold for their government,” Kim, an office worker in Seoul, told The Korea Herald.



“It feels like candidates are trying to appeal to this age group just by highlighting how they are able to respond to the demands. But what I want to see are their honest thoughts on these social issues, and the process of how they develop that into pledges.”



Competition among the candidates to secure support from voters in their 20s and 30s has been fiercer than ever, with the age group accounting for over a third of eligible voters.



Election contenders have stressed in speeches the importance of “young voters” and “those in their 20s and 30s.” But they have also been making daily posts on common social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram and releasing short-form videos on YouTube and TikTok -- appearing on channels the candidates themselves are likely unfamiliar with, but which are frequented by many in the target demographic.



Despite these efforts, voters in their 20s and 30s are still unsure about the candidates, as they raise doubts on volatile election promises.





Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea speaks at a dance studio in Seoul on Jan. 20. Lee met with dancers, including those who starred in Mnet's popular dance competition program Street Woman Fighter, to discuss policies for the dance industry. (Yonhap)